Raising poultry on a small scale has become more and more popular and Cornell Cooperative Extension is teaming with the Penn State Extension in offering a program in April to help farmers get their best results.
CCE’s Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program (SWNYDLFC) and Penn State Extension will present “Pips to Peeps: Virtual Hatchery School.” The program will be presented by Amy Barkley, CCE livestock and beginning farm specialist, and Emily Shoop, a Penn State Extension poultry specialist.
Through the program, participants will learn how to develop a small-scale breeding and hatching program. The program includes three lectures and virtual, interactive laboratories on topics including the basics of breeding flocks, incubation and insight into hatch rates and resulting chick quality.
Classes will be held three consecutive Saturdays, starting April 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Class dates and topics are:
April 10 — Basics of Breeding Flocks
The lecture will be on selecting birds for a breeding program, appropriate male-female ratios, biosecurity, national poultry improvement plan, choosing sound eggs for incubation, egg storage and culling eggs.
The lab will focus on selecting quality birds and eggs.
April 17 — Introduction to Incubation
The lecture will touch on choosing the right incubator, setting up an incubation room, incubator and egg management, hatchers and their management, biosecurity, cleaning and disinfection and preparing a brooder.
The lab will be a walk through an incubation room and incubator set-up, as well as a candling demonstration.
April 24 — Hatch Rates and Chick Quality
The lecture will be on how to differentiate good and poor chick quality and determine how breeder flock and hatchery management affect this. Participants will learn the different reasons for “failure to hatch” and what hatchery residue can reveal about the incubation process.
The lab will focus on hatchery residue and chick quality.
Registration for the series will be ongoing through the day of the last class, with recordings and notes of past classes available for interested participants to review on their own.
There is a $25 class registration fee, which covers, in addition to all three live classes, access to the lecture and lab recordings as well as PDFs of the class notes. Register at https://extension.psu.edu/from-pips-to-peeps-hatchery-school.
Printed copies of the notes and CD recordings of the lectures will be made available upon request.
For more information about the series, contact Barkley, at amb544@cornell.edu or (716) 640-0844.