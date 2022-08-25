PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center will present "The Marvelous Mushroom!" at 6 p.m. this coming Thursday at 1974 Lillibridge Road.
A recent article in the Times Herald incorrectly listed the date of the program.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 11:48 pm
Join Garrett Taylor, mushroom enthusiast and aficionado, on a walk through the woods of the Lillibridge Preserve as he shares interesting facts about the many different species of fungus among us.
The program is free for members, $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. An advance reservation is appreciated. To register, email naturalist@pfeiffernatuecenter.org or call (716) 933-0187.
The hike will be canceled if there are extreme weather conditions. Look for a cancellation notice on the top of the center’s website home page.
