Tree mushroom

A mushroom, or conk, on a tree at the Lillibridge tract of the Pfeiffer Nature Center.

 Bev Jones

PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center will present The Marvelous Mushroom! at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1974 Lillibridge Road.

Join Garrett Taylor, mushroom enthusiast and aficionado, on a walk through the woods of the Lillibridge Preserve as he shares interesting facts about the many different species of fungus among us.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social