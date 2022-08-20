PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center will present The Marvelous Mushroom! at 6 p.m. Thursday at 1974 Lillibridge Road.
Join Garrett Taylor, mushroom enthusiast and aficionado, on a walk through the woods of the Lillibridge Preserve as he shares interesting facts about the many different species of fungus among us.
Mushrooms are a type of fungi that produce a fleshy fruiting body that comes in many different shapes, sizes and colors. Mushrooms can not only be beautiful to see, they also play a major role in the carbon cycle through the soil food web.
The program is free for members, $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. An advance reservation is appreciated. To register, email naturalist@pfeiffernatuecenter.org or call (716) 933-0187.
The hike will be canceled if there are extreme weather conditions. Look for a cancellation notice on the top of the center’s website home page.
AMERICAN CHESTNUT PROGRAM
A program on restoring the American chestnut tree is set for 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10 inside Pfeiffer’s historic American chestnut cabin at 1974 Lillibridge.
The American chestnut, which was once a dominant tree throughout its native range, is now functionally extinct due to the chestnut blight (Cryphonectria parasitica). Through the efforts of the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry and the American Chestnut Foundation, plans are being made to restore this magnificent tree back into the forest.
The American chestnut has been intensively researched at SUNY-ESF for decades, producing new techniques and discoveries that have expanded understanding of the species. Through the development of tissue culture and genetic transformation, a blight-tolerant American chestnut line, “Darling 58,” was developed allowing it and its offspring to be used for restoration.
Jeffrey Zarnowski, greenhouse and orchard manager for The Chestnut Project, will share the history and future of the American chestnut.
Pre-registration is appreciated but not required; the program is free and open to the public. To register, email naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or contact the office at 933-0187.