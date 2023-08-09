MACHIAS — Communicating with someone who has Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias can be very difficult.
Cattaraugus County residents can learn helpful information on communication with people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias at an event on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at The Pines of Machias.
The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will present “Effective Communication Strategies” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Cattaraugus County nursing home located at 9822 Route 16.
“Communication is more than just talking and listening – it’s also about sending and receiving messages through attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language,” said Andrea Koch, director of education at the WNY Chapter.
“As people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias progress in their journey and the ability to use words is lost, families need new ways to connect,” Koch said.
The program will explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, help people learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help them connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
The Effective Communication Strategies program of the Alzheimer’s Association was designed to provide practical information and resources to help dementia caregivers learn to decode verbal and behavioral messages from people with dementia.
The program is free. Participants are asked to register online at bit.ly/PinesAug2023 or by calling (800) 272-3900.