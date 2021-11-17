PORTVILLE — Stephen “Slim” Fiske Jr., of Shinglehouse, Pa., a technician at Portville Truck and Auto, was just 35 when he died 10 days ago in Buffalo General Hospital of complications arising from COVID-19.
Fiske was well known and respected — he had worked at Wayne Paving and had his own business, F&S Cores, for a while.
Chris Lathrop, of Portville Truck Bobcat, said Fiske was “just one of those people. ... Slim, he was at Portville Truck, he was one of those guys everybody loved.”
There was no visitation or funeral service, but his coworkers at Portville Truck and Auto couldn’t let him go without a goodbye.
“So we’re going to take his ashes from Ceres, up (Route) 417, through Portville to the Portville Fire Hall, Lathrop said. ‘
The funeral cortege Saturday will include not just family and friends, some will be driving the heavy equipment, like wreckers and recovery equipment, that Fiske loved — and loved to work on.
A dinner will be held at the hall from 2 to 4 p.m.
Fiske, a 2004 graduate of Oswayo Valley High School, attended Vo-Tech and co-op at Wayne Paving in Shinglehouse, which led to him being certified as a diesel mechanic, of which he was extremely proud.
He moved on to owning and operating his own business, F&S Cores. He eventually got what he believed was his “dream job” as a diesel mechanic at Portville Truck and Auto.
Fiske’s favorite pastime was working on vehicles and spending time with his family. His obituary read: “We think the only thing he loved more was buying tools. He was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle that anyone could ask for.”