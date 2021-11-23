CATTARAUGUS — The new $2.1 million Tannery Street bridge, which was completed a year ago, is expected to open to traffic by Dec. 3.
The problem-plagued bridge site, with its shifting clay soil case and concrete cracks, crosses the South Branch of Cattaraugus Creek at the Cattaraugus village and town of New Albion line.
A heavy rainstorm in July 2020, caused flooding that washed through the site destroying steel forms for concrete footings soon after the old bridge was removed. After the site was cleaned up and a diversion channel re-established to keep water out of the worksite, the remainder of the project went as planned.
The bridge was completed in late August 2020. Additional site work included filling in the area over the culvert to road grade, other grading, seeding, paving and installing guardrail.
As the bridge and Tannery Street were about to reopen in late October 2020, a crack was discovered in a 34-foot wide slab of the foundation of the 80-foot long bridge or culvert. It has several step-downs inside the culvert to take some of the force out of the water before it hits a plunge pool.
The bridge is between Waverly Street in the village of Cattaraugus and Lover’s Lane Road in the town of New Albion.
Engineers from the Cattaraugus County Public Works Department, Edbauer Construction Co., of West Seneca, and the state Department of Transportation, which consulted on the build, began searching for the cause of the crack and how to stop it. Monitors were installed on the culvert’s walls to detect and measure movement.
To stop the crack from getting wider, the decision was made to place more than 400 tons of large pieces of limestone at the base of the bridge on the downstream side. It was designed to keep the clay soils beneath the foundation from shifting.
More stone was added last week as a crew trying to address the crack were working behind a diversion wall inside the culvert to cap the crack.
Bill Fox, the director of engineering for the Public Works Department, told members of the county legislature’s Public Works Committee last week that additional stone would be placed at the base of the culvert. Water is being diverted away from the cracks, but in high water conditions the diversions have been breached.
Last week the water was four or five feet up the walls Fox told the Times Herald on Monday. “They’re going to complete the outside work by the end of next week.” The road will be re-opened to traffic after the final guardrail is installed.
The diversion wall the Edbauer crew has installed will allow them to work on half of the width of the culvert at a time. A wooden form used to divert water from the crack was recently washed out.
After the crack is sealed with some special joint material that expands to keep out water, Edbauer Construction plans to fabricate a steel “step” to divert water over the crack. Fox said the material that will be used in the crack is not a caulk. “It’s like a joint seal.”
Overlapping steel plates will divert water away from the crack. Availability of the material may pose a problem.
The contractor wants to work until it’s done, Fox said. “We’re still working within that budgeted amount.” The project came in $400,000 under projections.
“We’re continuing to monitor it,” Fox said of the crack. “There’s no quick answer. We’ll continue to monitor it after it’s open.”