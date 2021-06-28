OLEAN — Pride in the Park Sunday wrapped up a weekend-long series of events in celebration of Pride Month, and organizers couldn’t be happier.
Under a hot sun Sunday afternoon, Pride in the Park Picnic at Allegany River Park brought about 150 or so people to hear socialize, hear music, play games, throw frisbees, watch performances and enjoy Big Bossman’s BBQ.
“We’re very happy,” said Bryan Irrera, secretary of Cattaraugus County Pride Coalition, speaking of the Sunday event at Allegany River Park. “There are all kinds of people and families. Look how many people from so many different walks of life, different genders, different presentations. I’m so happy that even after a pandemic, we can all come together.”
There were a number of organizations represented with information and brochures, candy, stickers, flags, buttons, pens and pencils. They included Cuba Circulating Library; Jamestown Community College; University of Pittsburgh at Bradford; Paragon Behavioral Services and Sarah’s Cleaning Services.
The League of Women Voters were on hand to take votes for ketchup or mustard. Stoli Vodka was there, as “they’ve been a supporter of gay pride for years and they provide the swag,” said Sadie Jay-Edwards, who was tending their table.
The entire weekend was a success, according to Leo Wolters-Tejera, organizer and member of CCPC and one of the sponsors of the weekend-long events.
“Every event has been over extended more than we expected,” Wolters-Tejera said, remarking that the weekend had likely included about 200 to 250 individuals. “The Big Gay Brunch at Four Mile Brewing was sold out.”
The brunch followed an impromptu private dance party Saturday night and a church service Sunday morning for anyone who wanted to attend.
Benjamin Berry, a teaching artist and performer based in Alfred, was on hand to make hula hoops and show children how to use them. A performance by Veronyca’s Showgirls, with a special appearance by Vincent Paige, wrapped up the afternoon.
The weekend series of events included a Take Pride Rally, Big Gay Brunch, and a pop-up shop, and wrapped up the Olean area’s celebration of Pride Month.
Events were sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Pride Coalition, Conversations, Olean Regional Justice Coalition and WT Hair.