LITTLE VALLEY — A $3 million increase in estimates for needed work at Cattaraugus County’s Olean Nursing Home is causing county lawmakers to rethink the projects.
A new kitchen, expanded dining facilities and new residents bathroom facilities had been estimated to cost around $4.5 million.
Added pandemic costs for construction and sharply increased construction materials have put the projects at $7.7 million, Mark Burr, senior engineer for the Department of Public Works, told lawmakers on Wednesday.
Add in the engineering and other fees for Wendel, a Buffalo engineering and architectural firm, and the costs are above $8 million.
Burr estimated that $2.5 million of the increased costs were due to the escalating costs of materials.
Legislator Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, suggested shelving the nursing home project for a year. “Everything is going through the roof,” he said. “I think prices will come back down next year.”
Legislators asked Kelly Reed, the county’s deputy administrator and nursing home administrator, what projects she would prioritize if the work is done in phases.
Burr said it would take up to six months to finalize the plans once legislators decide on the scope of work they want to accomplish. He said construction material prices may have dropped by that time.
Engineering director Bill Fox said a drilling rig is at the site of the county’s new Tannery Road bridge in Cattaraugus, where cracks developed in culvert below the roadway.
The bridge remains closed. The drilling rig was on the opposite side of the bridge earlier this week where it drilled a series of holes to better map the clay soils believed to be contributing to the cracks in the floor of the culvert.
Devices to measure movement will be placed in some of the holes to measure any soil movement, Fox said. The devices are expected to remain in place for three to four months.
