OLEAN — Get those Chili Crawl tickets purchased by Friday at $35 by calling the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce — price increases to $45 next Monday.
The Olean Sports and Social Club and the GOACC are teaming up to present the Crawl, organized to help raise funds for not one but two service dogs through the WNY Heroes/Pawsitive for Heroes.
This is the third crawl in the past year the organizations have held following the taco crawl in June and chicken wing crawl in November.
Join area chili enthusiasts March 26 as they crawl the restaurants of the area searching for the answer to the question of who has the best chili at eight participating locations. Votes will be tallied at the end of the crawl with the Best Chili named.
One lucky participant will take away $500 in Shop Olean gift certificates.
Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC chief operating officer, said with having to eat eight cups of chili in hours, the committee suggested each location have a bowl between 4 and 6 ounces.
“Each restaurant will be turning in their own recipe of chili, and we are suggesting to them to watch the hot/spice gauge on the bowl — the crawlers need to get through eight locations,” she said with a laugh.
The Crawl is banking on the success of the two previous events, as the Taco Crawl saw 144 participants and the Wing Crawl had 200-plus crawlers. Since ticket sales are slower, the price increase will go up a week later than anticipated.
“The locations will get a ticket count on Friday for ordering/planning purposes and we want to give them the best number – so we figured that we’d get ticket calls of people that will purchase them at the lower rate,” Yanetsko added.
The Western New York Heroes program, Pawsitive for Heroes, pays for service-dog training. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who’ve served.
The Crawl will be from noon to 5 p.m. on March 26, which is a Saturday. The fee for the crawl includes eight chili vouchers, a judging card and a chili eating vessel.
Confirmed locations include Napoli Pizza, HammerBack Bar & Grill, Randy’s Up the River, Talty’s Irish Pub, Four Mile Brewing Co., Union Whiskey and Village Green. Restaurants will be paying a vendor fee to cover costs.
Yanetsko gave special thanks to WMXO/The Mix, WPIG/WOLY and Olean Times Herald for their sponsorship and assistance with promotion of the event.
Judging of the chili will be based on presentation, aroma, flavor and overall quality.
Call 372-4433 or stop in the Chamber office at 301 N. Union St. to make reservations. Crawl packets will be available for pickup Tuesday. You can also go online to shop.oleanny.com to purchase your ticket.