PORTVILLE — Santa Claus is indeed coming to town, but for the households in the Portville school's Presents for Panthers program, he came early this year.
The lists were made, checked and checked again, the elves were given their tasks and, Friday, they delivered gifts, hoping to help make the holiday as bright as the lights that twinkle across Portville.
The 82 seniors enrolled at Portville Central School all participate in the Presents for Panthers program to some degree, following in the footsteps of the senior classes before them since about 2009.
“The senior class works hard at it,” said Gary Swetland, a social studies teacher and retired football coach at the school who coordinates the program. “Our seniors are wonderful. In fact, the best holiday gift the community has are these seniors. They’re above and beyond remarkable.”
As the community responds and backs the program with donations of gifts and money and some seniors track donations. Others monitor the lists and more hit the store to shop — for toys, clothes, electronics, games, technical gadgets and more. Others wrap and bag before they head out to deliver the gifts, usually on the last day of school before the holiday break.
But this year the elves headed out Friday.
“We’re trying to be proactive while we still have the kids in school,” Swetland said. “We have no way of knowing if they’ll be back next week.”
60 families were presented with gifts for everyone, including adults and between 115-120 children in the family this year. A local meat vendor once again supported the effort, which he has for years, by donating dozens of hams that were given. It ensured that not only would those families join the community in a great Christmas morning, but for dinner as well.
“It’s wonderful that we can make such a unified effort,” Swetland said. “This is the community doing something wonderful. It’s just tremendous support from area businesses, churches, clubs, individuals, households, faculty. More and more and more of our community unifies its efforts” around Presents for Panthers.