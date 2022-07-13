LITTLE VALLEY — Advance sale tickets for the 179th Cattaraugus County Fair are now available.
The $15 daily gate admission for everyone age 2 and older, which includes the Powers & Thomas midway rides, is on sale for only $12 through July 30.
This year’s county fair runs from July 31-Aug 6 at the fairgrounds in Little Valley.
The presale gate passes on sale at ETIX.com, at various outlets through the area, and at the Fair office in Little Valley. Presale price will be in effect through the end of day on July 30.
Pre-sale tickets are available at the fair office at 501 Erie St, Little Valley, online at www.cattarauguscofair.com and Cattaraugus County Credit Union in Little Valley. They are also being sold at Community Bank locations in Olean and Gowanda, a the South Dayton Super Duper and online at etix.com.
Tickets will be required for all grandstand shows, even the free ones.
The county fair grandstand events include:
Sunday, July 31 — Broken B Rodeo
Monday, Aug. 1 — Demolition Derby
Tuesday, Aug. 2 — Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band.
Wednesday, Aug. 3 — Walker Hayes country music concert.
Thursday, Aug. 4 — Travit Tritt country music concert.
Friday, Aug. 5 — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally
Saturday, Aug. 6 — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally/ Big Rig Truck Pull.
For more information visit the fair website at Cattarauguscofair.com.
There are numerous free grounds show to enjoy at the fair. They include:
• Indian River Olde Time Lumberjack Show.
• Swifty Swine Racing Pigs.
• Commerford’s Petting Zoo.
• Award winning entertainer, magician Lance Gifford.