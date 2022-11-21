PORTVILLE — The inaugural Prancing Down Portville is set for Saturday, and if you haven’t had the chance to get into the holiday spirit yet, you won’t want to miss this Christmas celebration.

A parade, which begins at 5 p.m. at Portville Central School and will include several floats, will kick off the event and organizers invite everyone along the parade route to join in as the event continues to Pioneer Park.

