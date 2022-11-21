PORTVILLE — The inaugural Prancing Down Portville is set for Saturday, and if you haven’t had the chance to get into the holiday spirit yet, you won’t want to miss this Christmas celebration.
A parade, which begins at 5 p.m. at Portville Central School and will include several floats, will kick off the event and organizers invite everyone along the parade route to join in as the event continues to Pioneer Park.
On the way to the park, parade walkers will want to look up at the Portville Post Office. Hanging will be a replica of the 2022 Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce ornament, Portville’s own Pioneer Park, painted by Annette Seybert.
The large wooden ornament was prepared by Portville Central School students before delivery to Seybert.
“I was kind of surprised when Andy (Hall) showed me the ornament and I thought ‘That’s kind of cute,’” Seybert said. “Then he asked me if I thought I could make it big.
“As long as I can get it in my back bedroom where I can paint,” she said, laughing. “It was therapeutic. I usually do smaller things. I’ve been doing it for a few years so doing this giant ornament was good for me. It challenged me and I really threw myself into it.”
Once at the park, attendees will be greeted with live music and free hot chocolate while waiting for Santa to arrive in his horse-drawn carriage (His reindeer are taking a much needed rest before the biggest event of the season.) He, along with possible special guests, will light the Christmas lights to kick off the holiday season
“A lot of the lights are new this year so it’s going to be a whole new design. It will be pretty,” said Tim Hollamby, parade organizer. “We just hope a lot of people come out and enjoy the evening with family and friends.”