Powerball jackpot jumps to more than $522M
ALBANY — For the 38th consecutive drawing, no ticket matched all six numbers in the New Year’s Day drawing of Powerball Saturday night.
The winning numbers were 6, 12, 39, 48, and 50 with a Powerball number of 7.
More than 2.7 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million, including three $1 million winners in Arizona, California and Florida and a $2 million ticket in Maryland.
The jackpot has now climbed to an estimated $522 million — a $371.5 million cash value — for Monday’s drawing.
Powerball has rolled over at every drawing since Oct. 4, when a single ticket purchased in California scored $699.8 million.
grand prize.
That’s still only the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history and seventh-largest U.S. lottery win.