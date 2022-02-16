Since the beginning of 2022, nearly 140 cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been identified in the United States in wild bird populations, but the virus can easily spread to domestic poultry.
Amy Barkley, a dairy, livestock and field crops specialist with a regional Cornell University Cooperative Extension program, said viral spread to poultry occurred earlier this month when the virus was discovered in a commercial turkey flock in Indiana. Avian influenza has been found in wild bird populations in New Hampshire, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
“We are asking our poultry producers to keep eye out for suddenly high mortality and to be prepared to report any suspicious whole flock illness,” Barkley said.
What is avian influenza (AI)?Avian influenza is a highly contagious poultry virus that has the potential to cause large financial losses to the U.S. poultry industry. A highly pathogenic strain (HPAI), H5N1, last hit the U.S. in 2014-15, and was considered the nation’s largest animal health emergency.
More than 200 cases of the disease were found in commercial flocks, backyard flocks and wild birds. More than 50 million birds were affected and subsequently died or were euthanized on more than 200 farms in 15 states.
Where does it come from?
Waterfowl, both wild and domestic, act as carriers. Since the outbreak of 2014-15, scientists have been monitoring wild bird populations, and waterfowl hunters send their harvested birds in for testing. Wild waterfowl regularly carry low-pathogenic strains of the virus, but it can easily mutate to a highly pathogenic strain, as has been seen this year.
Why should I be concerned?
Wild birds follow one of four migratory routes. New York state is located in the Atlantic Flyway, which includes the states with current HPAI findings. It is anticipated that as birds migrate North in the spring, we’ll continue to see the cases in wild birds move with them. It also means that there is an increased potential for the virus to establish in poultry flocks along this route.
How does it spread?
HPAI lives in the respiratory and/or intestinal tract of birds. It can be picked up from contact with infected feces, surfaces or through the air, though ariel transmission from farm to farm is unlikely. It can be transported on infected feed, clothing or equipment. Once on the farm, the disease is readily passed from bird to bird, infecting an entire flock quickly.
Which flocks are affected?
Flocks of any size, from back yard to commercial, and any species can be affected.
Any birds can be affected, but birds other than waterfowl react most strongly to the virus. Poultry infected with HPAI may show one or more of the following symptoms:
• Sudden death without clinical signs.
• Lack of energy and appetite.
• Decreased egg production or soft-shelled or misshapen eggs.
• Swelling of head, comb, eyelid, wattles and hocks.
• Purple discoloration of wattles, comb and legs.
• Nasal discharge, coughing and sneezing.
• Discoordination and diarrhea
A high level of mortality without any clinical signs is known to be a hallmark of the virus. In some cases, expect 100% of the flock to die within a few days. Regardless of how the disease presents, a large portion of the birds in a flock will be affected. Waterfowl may carry the virus but not show symptoms.
What if a flock is infected with HPAI?
Report it. If birds are sick or dying, it’s important to report it immediately so that we can stop the spread to any other flocks. You can call your local veterinarian or flock veterinarian or the state veterinarian serving your county, the State Animal Health Diagnostic Center at (607) 253-3900, or email poultryhealth@cornell.edu.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture can be reached toll-free at (866) 536-7593.
What can I do to manage for it?
Because there is not a vaccine currently available in the U.S. for this disease, keeping it out through biosecurity is going to be the best course of action. The easy-to-follow biosecurity principles below can go a long way to keeping your birds safe from disease:
• Establishing an “all-in, all-out” flock-management policy.
• Protecting against exposure to wild birds or water or ground contaminated by wild birds.
• Closing bird areas to nonessential personnel or vehicles.
• Providing employees with clean clothing and disinfection facilities and directions for their use.
• Thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting equipment and vehicles (including tires and undercarriage) when entering or leaving the farm.
• Banning the borrowing or lending of equipment or vehicles.
• Banning visits to other poultry farms, exhibitions, fairs, and sales or swap meets (if visits must occur, direct workers to change footwear and clothing on their return).
• Banning bringing birds in slaughter channels back to the farm.
(For more questions contact me at (716) 640-0844 or amb544@cornell.edu. The information in this article is shared by the USDA — Animal Plant Health Inspection Service.)