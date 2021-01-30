COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Dogs have long been known as man’s best friend, a furry pal that’s always there to provide love and companionship.
Research has found that dogs can also play an integral part in helping children heal from trauma, which is why Potter County Human Services recently welcomed their new employee, Jasmine, to the team.
Jasmine, a German shepherd, was acquired from Phillips Command dogs in Olean, N.Y., explained Potter County Child and Youth Services Administrator Tom Patterson.
“I did a lot of research and ended up contracting with Phillip Command Dogs in Olean,” he said. “I requested a German shepherd because I’ve had a lot of experience with them — I thought traumatized children on the stand in court may feel safer with a larger dog that they can use for support during those troubling times.”
A day in the life of Jasmine starts out at Patterson’s house, where she lives. She comes into the office each day so she’s available for children who may come in from time to time. Additionally, she attends court hearings and interviews with children at the Child Advocacy Center.
“Anytime there’s a child that’s showing distress, we can arrange to meet with the child and provide some support,” Patterson said. “If the child is distressed or anxious, she’s been trained to lean in on them along with other techniques to try to alleviate that stress.”
Patterson said they’ve already witnessed some of the benefits therapy dogs can offer to children, such as helping them focus on something else while talking about traumatic experiences during an interview, in addition to refocusing them after the interview.
“We really see children during the hardest point in their lives,” he explained. “I know some agencies give teddy bears and other stuffed animals, but with Jasmine, you can really see their eyes light up and she gives them something to latch onto.”
Anyone who knows of a child who is being abused or mistreated should contact Childline at (800) 932-0313, or, if in Potter County, call Child and Youth Services at (814) 544-7315.