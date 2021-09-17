COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A Way Out, Potter County’s domestic violence and sexual assault services, is offering two free economic justice classes, one beginning in October and one beginning in November.
One form of domestic abuse that is often overlooked is economic and financial abuse, said Jennifer Rossmann, sexual abuse counselor. She said economic and financial abuse is a common tactic used by abusers to gain power and control in a relationship.
"Ultimately, this abuse often keeps someone from being able to exit the relationship because they do not have the money to do so and live independently," she said.
Some common methods of economic and financial abuse include controlling a paycheck; withholding financial information or refusing access to financial records; and placing loans or credit cards in one's name without consent.
The five-week class will help participants understand financial abuse and how to stay safe and start over; learning financial fundamentals; mastering credit basics; building financial foundations; and long-term planning.
The class will be held twice to accommodate different schedules — a morning class and an evening class. All classes will be held through Zoom. Rossmann said for someone who does not have access to the internet or a device A Way Out might be able to host them at its resource center (space is limited).
The classes run 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20, 27 and Nov. 3. Registration is required by Sept. 30 or 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 10, 17 and Dec. 1, 8 and 15. Registration must be by Nov. 4.
To register or for questions, contact Rossman at (814) 274-0368 or at awayoutjenniferr@gmail.com.