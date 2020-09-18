COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Potter County leaders are developing a way to give local merchants a venue to connect with customers: an open-air market.
The market could be open as early as next spring, Potter County Planning Director Will Hunt said.
Hunt explained the plan is to place the market at the intersection of East Second Street and East Street, adjacent to the Potter County Courthouse.
“The county currently owns the properties and will be spearheading the project,” he said. “If the market materializes as we hope it will, we would most likely look for a group or committee of such that would organize the activities at the market and ensure they are coordinated with what is happening around the county.”
According to Hunt, they are early in the implementation planning for the project.
“With the Pa. Wilds Rapid Response Grant we will be working with YSM architects to develop a conceptual design which will be part of our first step in the development of the plan,” he explained.
A diverse group of merchants will be invited to set up at the market, according to Hunt, who said, “We look to have a variety of vendors to be present on the lot as well as occupy the buildings, which may include artists, agriculture sales, photographers, and retailers.”
There has even been an interest in a Santa’s workshop.
“Our goal is to keep it family, county and community focused,” he said.
A fixed schedule for what months the market will remain open has not been set, but county officials are currently considering a three-season market. The three-season market idea calls for it to open at the start of trout season in mid-April and remain open until around Thanksgiving time in late fall.
Regarding a timeline for construction and opening, Hunt said, “Our plan is to have something on the site by next spring. We anticipate this to be developed in stages which will be driven by popularity and demand.”
Potter County officials are looking beyond Coudersport for interest in similar facilities at other locations, too, Hunt indicated.
He said, “We have been speaking with other municipalities who have shown interest in having similar locations in their town centers and parks.”