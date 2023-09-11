A Potter County man wanted in the attempted murder of a New York man allegedly shot himself on Monday.
Robert M. Wildey, 59, of 808 Hanky Panky Road, Gaines, was facing a sole count of attempted murder, filed by Coudersport-based state police at District Judge Chris Kalacinski’s office.
A warrant had been issued for Wildey’s arrest after an incident Sunday in Potter County. Troopers reported that at 1:24 p.m., their Coudersport station was notified of a shooting at 13 Germania St., Galeton. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that Wildey used to date a woman who lived at that address.
A man was there visiting the woman when Wildey forced his way into the residence and said, “I’m gonna kill him,” referring to the man, and fired one round at him, striking the man in the right bicep, the criminal complaint stated. Troopers said the shooting victim is a resident of Fillmore, N.Y., but was not identified.
Wildey allegedly pointed his gun at the woman, who also was not identified, and said, “You’re next, I’m gonna kill you, too,” the complaint stated.
He attempted to pull the trigger while the gun was pointed at the woman, but a struggle ensued and the gun went off, but no one was hit, troopers reported. The complaint stated that Wildey fled the scene, telling them he was “going to kill himself.”
On Monday, police radio reports indicated that Galeton Ambulance was dispatched to Wildey’s address to assist state police with a “victim of a gunshot.”
Reports indicated the person injured was the suspect in Sunday’s shooting, and alleged that the injury was self-inflicted. A medical helicopter was requested at the scene, radio reports indicated.
No further information on Wildey’s condition was available Monday.