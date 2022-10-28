COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police reported Friday an arrest of a Coudersport-area man was made due to a tip from Safe 2 Say Something.

Troopers said an investigation determined that two teenage girls, 14 and 15 years old, respectively, had been solicited for sex via social media by Levi B. Boucher, 19, of Eulalia Township.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social