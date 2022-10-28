COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police reported Friday an arrest of a Coudersport-area man was made due to a tip from Safe 2 Say Something.
Troopers said an investigation determined that two teenage girls, 14 and 15 years old, respectively, had been solicited for sex via social media by Levi B. Boucher, 19, of Eulalia Township.
Boucher was charged Wednesday with six counts of statutory sexual assault, a second-degree felony; six counts of corruption of minors, seven counts of prostitution and seven counts of criminal use of a communication facility, all third-degree felones; and corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.
It was not reported whether Boucher had been arraigned or bail set in the case.
According to coudyschools.net/Safe2Say-Something, the program has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2019, when a 24/7 tip hotline was adopted by the office of the Pennsylvania attorney general related to school safety.