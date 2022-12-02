SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — The Potter County Honor Guard of the American Legion held its annual appreciation dinner last month for the service its members provide throughout the county.
Members come from the Legions in Austin, Coudersport, Galeton, Shinglehouse and Ulysses. The honor guard was initiated and set up by Dennis Ayers, a member of American Legion Post #530.
Currently there is a membership of 65. Their focus is to administer military honors for funeral and burial ceremonies. The honor guard is a mandated function under law. They will attend the viewing and funeral services showing respect for the veteran. They also may proceed to the cemetery to perform the flag presentation to the family along with a three-volley gun salute with "Taps" accompaniment.
Military funeral honors are a requirement of public law 106-65, and are available anywhere in the United States. Donations fund this endeavor for the Legionnaires, of which uniforms, rifles, ammunition and supplies are needed. The flags are supplied by the local funeral directors. The honor guard places a marker and provides small flags in remembrance yearly for all eligible veteran burial sites.
Thirty-eight Legionaries’ and their guests attended the event. Those honored were Berwin Calcote, president; John Orlowsk vice president; Mitch DeLong, secretary-treasurer; and Rod Cowburn, Dave Haskins, Dan Antonioli, Bill Catham III, Al Rohre, Dennis Ayers, Curtis Cambell, Ron Andrus, Willis Duell, Greg Radosin, Jim Cornell, Larry Jewel, Jim Brennan, Joel Kosa, Howard Simons, Dick McCoy, Mike Bammgarner, Mike Whitney, Fred Geiter, Ted Orwig, Harland Cowburn, Ralph Bruce, Frank Moresman and Phil Osgood.
The honor guard is looking for volunteers who are veterans or family members of veterans to participate. Contact the Shinglehouse Legion at ShinglehouseLegion@gmail.com or (814) 203-4335.