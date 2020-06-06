Two more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Potter County.
According to Friday’s data from the state Department of Health, Potter County has a total of 8 cases.
Coudersport, Roulette and Harrison Valley each have cases, but the numbers are less than four, so specifics are not reported by the state.
There were no other changes locally. According to the state Department of Health, in total, McKean County has had 13 cases, 692 negative tests and one death.
The numbers haven’t changed for other local counties. Elk County has had 6 cases and 349 negative tests; Potter County has had 6 cases and 160 negative tests; and Cameron County has had 2 cases and 136 negative tests.
As of Friday, there were an 443 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 74,385.
There are 5,886 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 69 new deaths.
There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 424,201 patients who have tested negative to date.
Also on Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced 12 additional counties will move into the green phase of reopening as of June 12. Those are Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming and York.