Alexis Reed (left) and Jennifer Osti were promoted to their new Career Mentor Program county coordinator positions with the Potter County Education Council.

Potter Co. Ed Council promotes county coordinators

COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Potter County Education Council is excited to announce the promotion of two employees, Alexis Reed and Jennifer Osti, to their new Career Mentor Program county coordinator positions.

They began their new role as county coordinators on Monday.

Since 2017, Alexis and Jennifer have been a part of the Career Mentor program, fulfilling their roles as career mentors within their respective districts.

Reed will serve as the McKean County mentor coordinator and will continue to serve as the career mentor within the Port Allegany School District. Osti will serve as the Potter County mentor coordinator and will continue to serve as the career mentor within the Austin Area School District.

