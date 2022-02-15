...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following
counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston,
Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie and Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
The greatest threat for flooding will be in ice jam prone areas,
such as the Buffalo area creeks and near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus
creek. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Significant warming ahead of a slow moving cold front will
result in a major melt down of a large portion of the
extensive snow pack over the region. While this warming will
begin on Wednesday, melt water is not forecast to reach the
tributaries until Wednesday evening. A storm system will then
track out of the Ohio valley late Wednesday night and
Thursday...reaching our forecast area Thursday evening. This
system is forecast to generate a half to one and a half
inches of rain over western New York...most of which will
come from midday Thursday into Thursday evening. The
combination of the significant rainfall and extensive snow
melt will result in at LEAST major rises on area tributaries.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop. This is especially the case
for those living in ice jam prone areas along the Buffalo area
creeks and Cattaraugus creek. Others that have experienced ice jam
flooding in the past should also be extra vigilant during this
period.
