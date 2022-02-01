A proposal for mid-contract negotiations between the local union for employees in Potter County government offices and the commissioners has been declined.
The issue at hand is the salaries of support staff in the offices of elected officials who are part of the union, compared to the salaries currently being earned by support staff in the commissioners’ office, who are not part of a union.
Potter County fiscal director Bridget Miller’s salary was increased to $40,976 for 2022, while chief clerk Jessica Giebel will earn $52,556. Comparatively, the Potter County sheriff’s secretary earned a salary of $25,506 in 2020 and a deputy licensed prothonotary in the prothonotary’s office earned $22,512, while a secretary/clerk in that office earned $18,859 in the same year, according to information found at govsalaries.com.
According to the same source, a part-time secretary/clerk treasurer received a salary of $12,200 in 2020.
IUE-CWA Local 88612 asked in December for a meeting with the Potter County commissioners to discuss “wage structure, including starting rates in the current CBA.”
A letter from the union noted that president Steve Kelly of the IUE-CWA and the union he represents has never requested such a meeting mid-contract, “but we feel very strongly that certain economic factors dictate the request.”
The letter specifically noted “the disparity between certain non-represented positions and represented positions that share very similar job duties and require very similar knowledge and aptitude.”
A response from attorney Stephanie L. Fera, whose Pittsburgh-area firm represents the Potter County commissioners, was returned in January.
That letter lists Article III, Section 26 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, which states, “No bill shall be passed giving any extra compensation to any public officer, servant, employee, agent or contractor, after services shall have been rendered or contract made.”
The letter finished by stating, “The commissioners do not believe discussion regarding bargaining unit wages would be fruitful at this time, but look forward to addressing these issues with you next year during bargaining.”
Previous discussions with union representatives explained that the starting wage for union workers has been stagnant for a number of years, an issue that was recognized during previous negotiations.
At that time, the starting wage was increased 1% to 1.5% a year. However, the starting wage remains at $8.40, which can make it difficult to attract experienced individuals who are willing to take on the responsibilities of these positions.