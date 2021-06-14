Potter County bridge dedicated to WWII soldier

The bridge on Route 4021 over the Honeoye Creek in Sharon Township, Potter County, Pa., was dedicated Saturday as Tec 5 C. Virgil Voorhees Memorial Bridge. Tech Sgt. Voorhees grew up in a home on Honeoye Road just outside of Shinglehouse. He served as a driver and radioman for the first platoon headquarters of Battery A, 155th Airborne Anti-Aircraft Battalion, U.S. Army, and was killed in action on March 24, 1945, as he was driving his jeep across open terrain in Germany. Pictured from left are Dan Antonioli, commander, Shinglehouse American Legion; family members Babbs Johnson, Steve Resig and Deb Resig; Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint; and family member Cecil Voorhees.

 Photo provided

