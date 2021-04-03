A 12-year-old Potter County, Pa. boy has pleaded guilty to charges from the accidental shooting of his twin brother on Jan. 28.
Because of the boy’s age, law enforcement has not released his name.
Potter County District Attorney Andy Watson recently reported that the boy, of Harrison Valley, entered the plea in Potter County Juvenile Court on March 24. He will appear May 12 before President Judge Stephen Minor for disposition of the case.
The boy had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm for shooting his twin one time in the chest.
When discussing the charges with The Era at the time of filing in February, Watson said he and Coudersport-based state police had to consider whether third-degree murder would apply in the case. However, he said, the investigation concluded that there was no malice involved, and the shooting was accidental.
Involuntary manslaughter means doing a “lawful or unlawful act in a reckless or grossly negligent manner” that results in someone’s death, the prosecutor explained.
“We look at this … there’s no charge or punishment that can replace this 12-year-old boy,” Watson said in February. “This family and even the twin brother will have to live with this the rest of their lives.
“I am requesting people pray for this family, and keep them in your prayers as we move forward,” he said, adding that their pain and sorrow must be indescribable.
Watson told The Era that he hopes people take note to make sure their firearms are secured inside their homes.
“This is a solemn and humble reminder to make sure firearms are locked up and secure and to make sure children cannot get to them,” the prosecutor said. “Everybody in our area has guns and it’s a matter of law to keep them locked up. Sidearms are supposed to be locked up with a locking mechanism on the trigger. In a secure gun cabinet, a metal gun safe with a combination.
“I really recommend the community keep that in mind.”