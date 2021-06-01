COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Artisan Co-op, 227 N. Main St., has announced extended summer hours.
The co-op is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Sept. 30. Members look forward to providing more opportunities for visitors and locals alike to purchase unique items.
The co-op is a juried collective of fine art and master craftsmanship. It features pottery, fine art, photography, baskets, gourd art, jewelry, needlecraft, specialty food items, holistic teas and more.
For more information, call (814) 274-8165.