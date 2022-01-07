COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Potter County Artisan Center Co-op is conducting a “Warm it Forward” program.
The Center is collecting gloves, mittens, scarves, gloves and hats for any individual who may be in need of them.
The items are hung outside the Center at 227 N. Main Street in Coudersport with a sign telling passers by to take one or to leave one.
Community members are invited to put items in clear storage bags and hang them on the line in front of the Center. The program is anticipated to run through February.