COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Potter County Artisan Co-op is welcoming spring with two events on April 29.
Basket weaver Cathy Snyder will teach a hiker/foraging basket class that day from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Co-op will have a May Day Open House from 3 until 7 p.m. There will be free refreshments and live music.
Pennsylvania Department of Health staff will be administering free COVID-19 vaccines at the Co-op during the open house. Free test kits will also be available. Anyone who gets a shot will receive a $25 gift certificate from Sheetz.
The Co-op is located at 227 N. Main St., across from the gazebo and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information, call (814) 274-8165 or email pottercountyartisancenter@gmail.com.