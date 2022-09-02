SALAMANCA — A major rebuild of the city of Salamanca’s water system with a potential bill of nearly $25 million was given a tentative go-ahead by the Common Council Wednesday.

HUNT Engineers representatives reported the findings of a preliminary study for the proposed project to the council during a public hearing required for a $1.25 million Community Development Block Grant grant the city is pursuing to help pay for the project.

