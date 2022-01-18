OLEAN — The U.S. Postal Service is asking for your help to keep workers safe.
Local residents are asked to clear their steps and walkways if they want to receive mail. Hazards such as wet pavement, snow and ice can pose a serious threat to postal service employees and other delivery drivers. They will not deliver the mail if steps and sidewalks are not clear.
For those with rural mail delivery, such as a mailbox on a post, residents are asked to remove any blocked snow or ice buildup left by plows or other vehicles.