OLEAN — The possible reopening of Olean City School District in the fall was discussed Tuesday during the school board meeting conducted on the Zoom platform.
James Padlo, head of the building and grounds committee, said three areas of consideration for the possible reopening of schools in the fall, based on recommendations from the state, are health and safety, budget and fiscal, and teaching and learning.
“The teachers and administrators will be split into nine different groups in these three main areas,” Padlo said. “We discussed potential different options for both the students and staff for returning in the fall.”
Padlo said he hopes the district includes the option to include home schooling or distance learning for students who are unable or uncomfortable with returning to the classroom.
“There are a lot of kids out there that have challenges (such as) autoimmune diseases so they don’t need to be exposed to the said environment,” he remarked.
Jen Mahar, district coordinator of state and federal aid programs and spokesperson for the local task force, reported to the board about items under review for the possible reopening of schools.
Mahar told the board that the task force is working under tight circumstances for plans to be submitted to the state’s Board of Regents for the possible reopening.
Mahar said the task force has received approximately 600 survey responses, largely from parents of children in the district, for input on the reopening. She said the state has presented three models of learning that will need to be approved by the state for the upcoming school year.
“Those would include ‘in person,’ ‘remote learning’ and a combination of the two, ‘remote learning and in person,’” Mahar explained. “As we think of this in different areas, we also have to think of these three models. That’s part of the work of the sub groups that will begin (Wednesday.) … Over the next several days, those sub groups will meet in sessions with one of the administrative facilitators.
“As the Board of Regents meet again, which is anticipated to be July 13, we hope at least by then, if not sooner, to begin to shape what our plan will need to include.”
Mahar noted that the task force is hearing from a lot of people in the community who have said they would like to have their children return to school in the fall.
Andrew Caya, head of the finance committee, said the district still has had no updates on financial aid from the state.
“I asked the question, ‘What are we hearing from the state’ about changes coming up and we still have not heard,” Caya said. “After their first review period in April, there still is no guidance … hopefully we’ll get some guidance by the middle of July so we can move forward.”
Caya also commended the previous boards over the past decade or more for the work they had provided for the district.
“It’s a great place to be, to come into this pandemic with a strong financial position, as opposed to a lot of other districts that are already floundering,” Caya said.
In his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Moore said he was impressed with last Friday’s parade of vehicles that passed by seniors who stood under their banners along North Union Street.
“I’ve got to tell you what, that parade was a homerun,” Moore said of the seniors and their families who turned out for the event and the praise lauded on them by the community. “It was nothing but 100% of ‘that a boy’ type stuff — it was amazing. I want to thank the board of education for giving me the freedom to make the call at the 11th hour” to stage the event.
“I’ve got to tell you that I was so proud of Olean,” he added.
As for graduation, Moore said the ceremony, scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Olean Intermediate Middle School on Wayne Street, is set to go. Families of seniors will park their vehicles in designated areas in the parking lot, and seniors will be called to a stage to receive their diplomas.
