ALBANY — The positive test rate in Western New York, which the governor has called a "caution flag," dropped to 1.6% on Monday from 2% on Sunday.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in New York rose 14 to 432 on Monday, but the statewide positive test rate for the virus remained under 1% for a 25th straight day.
A total of 109 people were in intensive care units with the virus on Monday, the same as the previous day and the lowest since March 15, while 54 people were intubated, up three. Another 64 people were admitted to hospitals with the virus.
“Our ability to protect our state and fight the virus begins with what we do here at home, and that’s why it’s so important that New Yorkers wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and why local governments need to enforce state guidance,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press release.
The state conducted 76,997 for the virus on Wednesday and confirmed 754 new cases. The positive test rate was 0.98%.
Three people in New York died due to the virus yesterday, which brings the statewide death toll to 25,331.
New York now has 435,510 confirmed cases of the virus.
ALASKA, MONTANA ON QUARANTINE LIST
Travelers from Alaska and Montana must self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving in New York. Both states have been on the list — and taken off — since New York began requiring the quarantine requirement for travelers from states with high COVID-19 infection rates.
No states were removed from New York’s quarantine list on Tuesday.
New York first began requiring quarantines in June.
The full list now includes 30 states and three territories: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Wisconsin.
The quarantine policy applies to areas with a positive coronavirus testing rate higher than 10 people per 100,000 residents or with an overall positive rate of 10% or higher, both based on seven-day rolling averages.
It includes exemptions for essential workers and doesn’t apply if a traveler is in a location on the list for less than 24 hours. New Yorkers returning home from locations on the list must quarantine as well.