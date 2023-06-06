WELLSVILLE — When John Adrian jammed his pinky on a railing last October, he heard it pop. He figured it was dislocated so continued what he was doing.
But the pain continued and his pinky was no longer straight — in fact, it drooped to one side, so he knew it was more than a sprain and headed to the nearest emergency room.
X-rays determined that the break was caused by enchondroma, a benign bone tumor that causes the brittleness in the bone it is attached to. In Adrian’s case, his finger was fractured above the knuckle and the bone was crushed and splintered. The X-ray clearly showed that Adrian needed to consult an orthopaedic surgeon. He was advised that he should see someone with hand expertise because “fingers are finicky and if you don’t do them right, they never recover.”
An orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Ali Mansour, had recently joined the orthopaedic team at Jones Memorial Hospital. Mansour has extensive experience in hand surgery and is very familiar with enchondroma.
“The tumor lives in the bone, making it weaker and more prone to break,” Mansour said. “When a patient has a problem — like John — the tumor will show up on an x-ray. Sometimes the tumor is silent, but sometimes it may cause finger pain or fracture.”
Despite feeling like he was in good hands with Mansour, because Adrian’s late wife, Jackie, was undergoing cancer treatment at the time, her appointments were his focus and priority.
“Jackie’s appointments came first and the surgery team did everything they could to accommodate me,” he said. “By the time I got to surgery, Dr. Mansour had to re-break my finger and clean out the tumor before putting it back together with pins.”
Adrian started occupational therapy a few weeks later at Jones Memorial twice a week.
“Kristie Schleigh was wonderful,” he said of his occupational therapist. “She evaluated my finger to see how much I could move it and gave me exercises to take home and do between visits. I couldn’t do much of anything so I was glad I could do something productive. She encouraged me to do as much as could. She was a wonderful help — I wouldn’t be as far along without her.”
Adrian's recovery has gone very well. The goal of occupational therapy is to make both hands the same and Adrian said he is well within that goal and is calling it a full recovery. He continues to do the exercises when he feels it getting stiff. There is a very small chance that enchondroma could reoccur so Mansour will continue to monitor and take images of Adrian’s hand.
“If you look at the x-ray now, you don’t see anything,” Adrian noted. “I am so happy with all the team at Jones did for me and continue to do.”
