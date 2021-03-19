Like his counterparts in public education, the superintendent of Portville Central School District was taking a wait-and-see approach to the prospect of receiving an infusion of funds through the recently enacted American Rescue Plan.
Millions of dollars are earmarked for area school districts — Portville will see nearly $1.34 million in aid, according to a breakdown provided by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. — but Portville’s Tom Simon still was circumspect.
“Portville Central School is grateful for this federal support, and we thank Sen. Schumer for his efforts in advocating for education,” Simon said Thursday.
“With that said,” he added, “it is unclear how much of that aid will be supplemental as intended or supplanted by corresponding cuts in state aid, which is what the governor has proposed to do with past federal stimulus intended for school districts.”
Simon pointed out that the December stimulus targeted for schools has been withheld and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed cutting the school district’s STAR payment — “the exact amount” of that stimulus.
“So, while we are excited at the prospect of receiving the needed funding, we are uncertain how much of it will actually hit the district as additional funding,” Simon said.
Schumer secured $2.5 billion aid in school funding for Upstate New York school districts in the recently-signed ARP. Earlier this week, Schumer said the funds, part of the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill, will enable the school districts “to fill budget gaps, address learning loss, meet the needs of students with disabilities, assist students experiencing homelessness, provide summer enrichment and afterschool programs, and more.”
Schumer had stated that after the COVID crisis forced schools to close, safely reopening them “has and will continue to cost tens of thousands of dollars.”
Superintendents of the Olean, Allegany-Limestone and Hinsdale school districts had commented Wednesday on the stimulus funds — but expressed a wait-and-see attitude for when the funds are actually disbursed.
Olean was tabbed to receive $7.66 million, by far the most of any school district in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Allegany-Limestone was set to receive $2 million, while Hinsdale was tabbed to receive $1.3 million.
Schumer’s office provided break-downs in the proposed funding for the other school districts in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY
• Ellicottville, $726,000
• Franklinville, $1.95 million
• Gowanda, $3.88 million
• Randolph, $3.71 million
• Salamanca, $3.86 million
• West Valley, $533,000
• Pioneer, $4.63 million
ALLEGANY COUNTY
• Alfred-Almond, $1.22 million
• Andover, $1.22 million
• Belfast, $1.26 million
• Bolivar-Richburg, $1.81 million
• Canaseraga, $557,000
• Cuba-Rushford, $2.58 million
• Fillmore, $1.95 million
• Friendship, $1.17 million
• Genesee Valley, $1.42 million
• Scio, $892,000
• Wellsville, $2.71 million
• Whitesville, $404,000
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)