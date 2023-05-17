PORTVILLE — The schedule for the 2023 Music In The Park at Portville’s Pioneer Park was announced this week by Portville Supervisor Tim Emley.
It is the 19th year Emley has been associated with Music In The Park. He first introduced it when he was a member of the Portville Village Board. There were six or eight bands that first summer.
“It’s a little bit different every year,” Emley said. “There’s a good amount of diversity in the music. There are some crowd favorites who appear year after year.
The community looks forward to the Wednesday evening concerts at the gazebo, which last from 6:30 to 7:30 o’clock. There will be 14 concerts this summer from June 7 to Sept. 6.
If a performance is rained out, it will be held the following night if the artist is available.
Emley said he is trying something new this year with the addition of short performances from the Portville Drama Club on July 19.
The free Music in the Park series is held in large part due to the annual donation of the Portville Presbyterian Church, said Emley. “This helps keep the music alive and well,” he added.
The rest of the cost of paying the musicians comes from “tip jar” donations from those attending the weekly performances. “Please assist us with a small donation if you are able,” Emley said.
Emley gave a big shoutout to Portville Mayor Tony Evans and the Village Board for their support. He also thanked the village Public Works Department “for helping prepare for the performances and keeping the park looking amazing.”
With next year’s 20th anniversary of Music In The Park, Emley said he’s planning to bring back “Portville Idol,” a showcase of local singing talent in several age categories. It was previously held in the middle of the concert series about 10 years ago. A stage was constructed for the performers.
Emley said people who are interested in performing for Portville Idol will be able to pick up an application locally or online. The application will include what song they would like to sing, what age bracket they are in and their experience.
There would be three or four local judges to rank the performances, Emley said.
The 2023 summer Music In The Park lineup follows:
June 7 — Dave Dorson — ‘70s and ‘80s Acoustic Classics
June 14 — PCS Jazz Band
June 21 — Red Gray — Outlaw Country
June 28 — Fair to Fiddlin’
July 5 — Rick and Marge — “Interstate Daydream”
July 12 — Bent Brass
July 19 — PSC Drama Club — Short Performances
July 26 — Olean Community Theater’s OCTaves Jazz Band
Aug. 2 — Twin Tiers Community Band
Aug. 9 — Tim Hollamby & Friends
Aug. 16 — Allegany Alumni & Friends Band
Aug. 23 — Andy Hannon — Acoustic Classics
Aug. 30 — Drew Vics — Solo Acoustic
Sept. 6 — To be determined