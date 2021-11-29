PORTVILLE — Portville officially kicked off the holiday season Saturday night in Pioneer Park under snow-dusted trees still hanging on to brown leaves.
The Department of Public Works was kept busy the last few weeks raking leaves — those that did manage to fall — and setting up the elves cottage and other decorations in preparation for Christmas in the Park.
Village Mayor Anthony Evans welcomed a crowd of about 150 people, many of them children, who braved the cold Saturday afternoon, with volunteers at a table passing out the hot cocoa and homemade cookies prepared earlier.
With the flick of a switch, the gazebo/band stand was lit in a dress of white light, and the lights in the trees hung suspended over a park full of Christmas fun. While they waited for the Big Man to appear, people enjoyed carols sung by Tim Hollamby.
The hum in the crowd got a little louder as expectant faces looked toward North Main Street, where a police car was idling. Then, in what surely felt like forever to the youngsters in the crowd, a Portville Fire Department truck was spotted heading toward the park.
As Santa disembarked from his ride, the children in the park rushed down the center sidewalk and across the park to welcome him. Carol and Chuck Selden of Portville were watching the excitement of children, Cynthia Taylor, 10, who is wishing for a foot spa, and her sisters, Reagan, 5, who was asking Santa for a llama purse, and Ava, 3, who really wants a baby doll.
A line quickly formed once Santa and Mrs. Claus, who was helping an elf to hand out candy canes, got to a table placed in front of the steps in the middle of the park.
“I’m here to see Santa Claus, said 3-year-old Layla North, of Portville. When urged by her dad, Jason, she was happy to tell Santa about her need for a pair of black high heels.