CUBA — The sun was shining and a swing band was keeping people tapping their feet Saturday afternoon as dozens of family and friends arrived from around the country to wish a Portville native happy birthday.
Mark “Maj” Hannon, who said he was “feeling just peachy,” was on hand to welcome his extended family, enjoying the scene from his wheelchair at the side of the festivities.
“He was happily married to his wife, Carolyn, a lifelong resident of Portville, for 72 years, before she passed in 2019,” said Kelly Hannon, his granddaughter. Mr. Hannon and his wife had four sons and there are 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, who were gathered at a Cuba Lake cottage for the 100th birthday celebration.
Hannon was born on Sept. 11, 1922, attending Olean High School and St. Bonaventure College, where he was enrolled in ROTC, joining the U.S. Army.
“He went on to fight in World War II, helping Allied forces to victory during the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and freeing concentration camps along the Danube River,” Kelly said. Hannon retired from the service with the rank of major.
He was most recently honored in 2019 by the Olean American Legion as their longest-term member, a record now difficult to surpass at 75 years.
“New York state Sen. George Borrello sent a proclamation to the 100th birthday celebration, honoring him as one of the last World War II veterans in Western New York,” Kelly said. “It read, ‘We have an outstanding citizen, one who is worthy of esteem of both the community and the great state of New York.’”