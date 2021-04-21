PORTVILLE — The ongoing problems with the village of Portville’s water and sewer system was the main topic of conversation at the yearly organizational meeting of the board of trustees on Monday.
Matt Zarbo, lead project engineer at Barton & Loguidice, Inc., was in attendance to discuss the progress of the water and sewage treatment infrastructure. The preliminary engineering study by the firm indicated that the village “has an old, if not antiquated and broken water and sewage treatment infrastructure, which has reached the near point of catastrophic failure.”
This report was issued several months ago and the village has been addressing the problems since that time. However, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has subsequently placed the village under an order of consent due to the treatment plant conditions, which was expected.
The Seneca Nation also threatened earlier this month to pursue legal action against the village over untreated sewage discharge into Dodge Creek, which flows into the Allegheny River.
“We’ve had daily contact with our facilities, our engineers and the DEC,” Mayor Anthony Evans said. “We have a longstanding partnership and collaboration with the Army Corps of Engineers and DEC and they are well aware of what’s going on here in Portville. The positive changes we’ve made and what we’re doing has impressed them. We too are environmentalists and treasure our natural resources.”
Although there’s a fine attached to a DEC order of consent, Zarbo said that the news wasn’t necessarily all bad.
“This order will position the village for future funding opportunities and the mayor’s office continues to seek out grants and additional funding streams; it also may offer protection to the village against any other lawsuit, perhaps including that brought from the Seneca Nation,” he said.
The amount of the fine can also become beneficial, as the funds will not be paid to the state, but instead go toward a DEC environmental benefit project in the village.
According to the DEC, an environmental benefit project is one “that an administrative respondent or judicial defendant agrees to undertake as part of the settlement of an enforcement matter.”
Evans explained that, under that project, the fine will be used to benefit an environmental project for the community, like a picnic area along Dodge Creek or on the Allegheny River or a hellbender sanctuary, which he is investigating with a partnership between the village, the DEC, the Pfeiffer Nature Center and some local landowners.
Zarbo explained that many villages don’t do anything about their situation until receiving the order of consent, while Portville has been “absolutely proactive for the past two years since Mayor Evans was elected.”
Portville DPW Supervisor John Krist credited his department and cooperation from the town of Portville DPW and Supervisor Todd Shaw for shared services and advice.
Questions were asked about the bond resolution that provides for a bond anticipation note, which will provide the money necessary for the work prior to receiving the state and federal funds that will cover a majority of the cost. The $700,000 bridge loan was obtained at 0.5% interest.
An additional state Consolidated Funding Application will likely be made in days to come, but a Community Funding Application has also been made to U.S. Rep. Tom Reed’s office asking for $5.2 million for Portville from the federal 2021-22 budget. That would cover 80% of the total cost.
“I’ve been talking with (Reed’s office) almost every other day,” Evans said. “We can only hope for the best. What I do know is if we don’t ask we certainly won’t get. It’s long past time to be proactive.”
Evans has also talked to other lawmakers in the region, including state Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, who have pledged to help Portville in any way possible.
“We’re putting Portville’s needs and wants out there,” Evans said.
A public hearing on the 2021-22 budget will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the village hall. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Evans also announced the following appointments:
Joseph McLarney, deputy mayor and budget officer; Kristen Harriger, clerk/treasurer; Wendy Vancuren, account clerk/typist; John Krist, superintendent of public works, flood control, sewer inspector and building safety/code enforcement officer; Anthony Aloi, assistant superintendent of public works; Susan Talbott, court clerk; Shawn Recktenwald, police officer in charge; Denise Barber, dog control officer; Lora Weitzel, registrar/town clerk; Cattaraugus County, voting machine inspector; Ben Smith, official village attorney; Olean Times Herald, official village newspaper; and Community Bank, N.A., official bank of deposits.
The board of appeals includes Robert Fairbanks, Frank Aloi Sr., Emily Woodhead and Joseph Ray Sprout.
The code committee includes John Krist, Jeff Latten, Robert Fischer, Becky Johnstone, Vince Pascucci, Valerie Latten and Kay Anderson.
The park committee includes Elizabeth Augostini and Robert Fischer.
Evans also congratulated Michael DeBarbieri and Joseph McLarney on their recent re-elections to be village trustees and Judith McClain on her election as village judge.