OLEAN — A Portville woman is facing multiple felonies after investigators said she pretended to be a Cattaraugus County-owned nursing home employee and received over $50,000 in county funds.
The Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office charged Christina L. Ertell, 34, with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony; third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud, both class D felonies; first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree offering false instrument for filing, both class E felonies; and four counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, following their investigation. Under state law, the highest charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.