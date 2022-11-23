OLEAN — To a round of applause, Portville Village Mayor Anthony Evans opened the November board meeting with a recognition of the Lady Panthers volleyball team for once again winning the New York state Class C volleyball championship.
“The girls volleyball team will actually be leading the parade as well as helping Santa light the lights in Pioneer Park,” said Tim Hollamby, organizer of Prancing Down Portville while reporting to the board. “Right now we have 15 to 20 entries in the parade. It’s pretty exciting.”
Evans agreed, recognizing the efforts of everyone involved.
“Bob Johnson has been working like a madman helping our DPW with the lights,” Evans said. “He has spent hours and hours on it. … It’s going to be spectacular.”
The mayor noted the lights will be lit throughout the holiday season.
There is much reason to celebrate Thanksgiving in the village of Portville Thursday as village Treasurer Tom Crosson reported to the board that “to this date, we (the village) are free of debt.”
Code Enforcement Officer Ed Jenkins reported on his preliminary work on a landlord registration of village properties policy, much like that enacted by Olean’s Common Council in 2009. The law in Olean requires those renting housing units to report data on their structures, as well as provide a local point of contact for the city to reach in the event of problems or code violations.
“It will help the landlord,” Jenkins said. “We go in there and give it a clean bill of health, then when the property becomes vacant again, we can go back in and see if there’s damage. It helps maintains the property.”
After the recent demolition of vacant property that had attracted squatters and took years to tear down, Evans gave his support.
“This is not an income stream for the village,” he said. “It’s for the protection of residents. … We’ll look at other cities. Ed’s done a lot of work on this. He talked to Olean. I want to get the ball rolling.”
Also in the works is exploring codifying personnel policies and the beginning of bi-monthly department head and staff meetings in order to “improve communication and processes,” Evans reported.
Police Chief Mark Crosson announced he had held off purchasing the body cameras that were approved in October’s meeting due to increased cost of the desired model. A grant became available and it was applied for. It was also announced that the village police officers will be under contract with the town of Portville to provide local court security.
Crosson also reported that since spring there have been about 20 catalytic converters stolen in Portville, noting that both New York State Police and Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office have reported “a ton of them” stolen to date.