Santa and Tim Hollamby

Mrs. Claus (left), Tim Hollamby, village of Portville holiday committee chair, and Santa Claus throw the switch to light Pioneer Park on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2020. The village is getting ready for the kickoff of holiday-season activities this weekend.

 Cindy Wagner/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — To a round of applause, Portville Village Mayor Anthony Evans opened the November board meeting with a recognition of the Lady Panthers volleyball team for once again winning the New York state Class C volleyball championship.

“The girls volleyball team will actually be leading the parade as well as helping Santa light the lights in Pioneer Park,” said Tim Hollamby, organizer of Prancing Down Portville while reporting to the board. “Right now we have 15 to 20 entries in the parade. It’s pretty exciting.”

