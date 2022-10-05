PORTVILLE — In 2019, the Portville Village Board undertook the massive project of updating and modernizing the water and sewer systems for village residents.
Last week, Matt Zarbo, an engineer at Barton & Loguidice, provided his quarterly update.
At the beginning, grant money has allowed for a preliminary engineering study and a hunt for funding — the goal for the projects originally to be 50% grant-funded — continues.
The good news is the application for grants has been more successful than hoped for.
The bad news is the almost daily repairs at the current facility that are stressing both budget and manpower at the Department of Public Works.
“We have more work than we have hours in the day,” said Andy Hall, DPW superintendent. “… I’ll guarantee you in the next week or two there’ll be a leak because of pressure in the water main due to the (Doty) barn fire.”
While the funding continues, the next steps include sending out a request for qualifications for design and construction engineering of both the water and sewer projects and making that selection. It’s expected that the design phase will be complete in 2023 and construction will begin in 2024-25.
The water project has a $5,251,000 price tag, for which $3 million in funding has been awarded and another application for $675,000 for grant funding is pending.
The sewer project is expected to cost $11.34 million. To date, grants have been received totaling more than $6.85 million, which makes up about 60% of what is needed. An application for $2 million is pending.
A zero-percent interest loan for both projects is likely to be received under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Act.
“With inflation, there is a possibility for both projects to go over budget (but) water and sewer are a necessity,” Zarbo said. “Infrastructure improvements are expensive but critical to your health, welfare and safety, and to the long-term economic livelihood of the village.”
His suggestion was that the village begin to plan for savings for short-lived assets since, with inflation, the expense to operate and maintain the system is likely to “strongly increase.” The cost would be about $32 per person for the water system, but triple that for the sewer system, about $96.
Zarbo also reported that Portville had been selected for an additional $3 million grant, but it was canceled when former Rep. Tom Reed left office. However, that support is also being sought again.
“I have personally spoken with our new representative, Joe Sempolinski … and also with (congressional candidate) Nick Langworthy, who will be in Portville (today) to see firsthand our long-ignored infrastructure woes,” Mayor Anthony Evans said.
Evans also plans to meet with Max Della Pia, the Democratic congressional candidate for New York's District 23, to discuss the village's need for the grant funding.
Langworthy, a Republican and chairman of the state GOP, and Della Pia face each other in the Nov. 8 election.