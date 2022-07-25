Tony Evans with sign

Mayor Anthony Evans displays the sign which will soon be placed on village properties which says in part “All forms of tobacco, marijuana, vape products, and alcohol are restricted from use in our parks.”

 Cindy Wagner/Olean Times Herald

PORTVILLE — A lengthy Portville Village Board of Trustees meeting was held last week attended by about a dozen department heads and community members.

“Heritage Day was a phenomenal success,” said Mayor Tony Evans at last week’s monthly village board meeting. “Eighty-one or 82 ornaments were sold on that one day. We have a few left on consignment… make sure you get them because they’re a real keepsake.”

