PORTVILLE — A lengthy Portville Village Board of Trustees meeting was held last week attended by about a dozen department heads and community members.
“Heritage Day was a phenomenal success,” said Mayor Tony Evans at last week’s monthly village board meeting. “Eighty-one or 82 ornaments were sold on that one day. We have a few left on consignment… make sure you get them because they’re a real keepsake.”
Evans was speaking of the Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Christmas ornament of Portville Pioneer Park’s bandstand which are available for $25 at the GOACC or village office and Rusty Rooster.
On the whole … (Heritage Day) always comes together,” said Bob Fischer, who has been in charge of the annual car show for years, which drew about 109 vehicles to the event this year. “Everything was just outstanding. The car show raised about $3,000 for the bandstand.”
Evans went on to explain the bandstand repairs will include its roof, columns and masonry, with a new electrical system with a breaker box and possibly landscaping. It’s also planned to pave all the park pathways and the parking lot.
The money raised will join that in the long-established Dusenbury Trust.
“Money from the (Dusenbury) fund will not be put in to the general fund anymore, which had been happening, but specific projects,” Evans said. In the minutes of the March 12, 2019 Portville Village Board meeting, which was under different mayorship, it was reported that “…it was found that funds sent to the Village Office are to be evenly distributed between The Portville Fire Department and Pioneer Park… We had been giving the full amount to the Portville Library. Funds will no longer be sent to the library from the village and will be distributed as assigned in the Dusenbury Trust agreement.”
IN OTHER NEWS, Evans spoke of the current county legislative redistricting proposal and urges the redrawing of the congressional districts. Evans said linking towns like Portville, Hinsdale and Ischua with Olean will never get the towns representation as they have “a different agenda, different policies” from Olean. He invited the trustees to sign a letter he had written to the county.
Evans displayed the signs received as a result of the board passing the new law prohibiting smoking of any kind on village property. The signs will be going up at the Little League ballpark and basketball court, as well as Lyman Baker Park and Pioneer Park. Signs will also be posted on school grounds once permission from the district is received.
It was also reported that the five-year mutual service agreement with the town has been completed and waiting on Supervisor Timothy Emley’s signature.
Reminding the trustees of that, Village Police Chief Mark Crosson requested the purchase of new equipment. He said body cameras now come available in a kit, complete with the newest body and Taser cameras and training, and are warrantied for five years, and then replaced. While one is requested, he said two would be ideal.
He also requested two stinger devices for mobile stops and two AED devices. The board also voted in a raise for the officers from $18 an hour to $20.
Trustee Mike DeBarbieri reported on the request made of him by the board to investigate the water/sewer charges on about 400 tax bills, after one resident reported being overcharged.
While the matter was later discussed in executive session, DeBarbieri said, “I was floored how much of the water bills that haven’t been paid. … I found places that had five apartments and they were only being charged for one. Some people were never charged when they should have been. Over $50,000 in water bills, that’s obscene. That’s a lot of money in small (water) bills.”