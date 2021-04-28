PORTVILLE — The Village Board unanimously approved the 2021-22 budget, which included a 6% hike in the village water and sewer rates.
The budget of $883,137 is a decrease for current expenditures, with the village facing a $10,296 shortfall.
“The water balance is running at a deficit,” said Joseph McLarney, deputy mayor who proposed the budget to the trustees and the few members of the public in attendance at Monday’s meeting. “I think what we’re going to have to do is raise the rates.”
He explained that a 9% increase of the total quarterly water and sewer assessment bill would be needed to cover the deficit.
Once Mayor Anthony Evans explained that, according to New York State Secretary of State guidelines, water and sewer rates can be changed upon just a board vote, a discussion ensued among the trustees about exactly how much the increase should be — and when it should be implemented.
“Matt Zarbo (Barton & Loguidice engineer) and other officials say we have the lowest rates around,” Evans said. “Rates haven’t been increased.”
Upon checking records, village officials found the rates were last increased in the 2016-17 budget.
McLarney pointed out that an annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) is about 1% to 2%, and since rates hadn’t been increased in a few years, it would be at about what it should be had there been more rate hikes the past few years.
But a hike of 9% at once troubled some trustees.
After more discussion, it was unanimously agreed to raise the total combined sewer and water tax rates by 6% beginning June 1, with a likely increase of 3% sometime in 2022. The additional percentage will be reflected in the billing period, which ends Aug. 31, and that quarter’s bill will include a detailed letter with exact figures notifying residents of the change.
“No one likes to raise taxes or rates, ever,” Evans said. “We need to at least balance it now.”
The average village water and sewer bill totals $63.75, Kristen Harriger, village clerk, reported to the board. The current rates are $22 for the first 4,000 gallons of water and then $4.50 per 1,000 gallons used. The sewer bill is $11.75 for the first 4,000 gallons and $4.88 for every 1,000 gallons thereafter.
Bills also include flat $30 per quarter fees for payment on the 30-year interest-free sewer loan taken out 13 years ago, which is paid by the village in annual installments.
The village faces a continued need for sewer upgrades, having been recently been threatened with legal action by the Seneca Nation because of unregulated sewage discharge into the Allegheny River watershed.
The total 2021-22 budget appropriation of $883,137 is a bit less than the current year’s $898,853. Revenues are projected to increase with the 2021-22 budget estimates receiving $872,841, as opposed to last year’s $729,503. That revenue growth is in part due to an increasing demand for building permits and COVID-19.
“There’s one thing we’ve added (to the budget) and that’s the federal COVID relief, which I figure our share is $78,000,” McLarney said. The town and village combined will receive an estimated $390,000.
General appropriations have decreased from the current year’s $645,506 to $555,800 in the new budget. Public safety is down due to unemployment issues, which have been resolved with the hiring of a full-time officer, and the transportation budget line was cut more than half from the previous budget due to cash-purchased vehicles in prior years, McLarney said.
Expenditures for culture and recreation is up about $70,000, from 2020-21’s $40,355, to the new budget’s $110,300. This includes planned features and upgrades, as well as the use of a vehicle belonging to John Krist, superintendent of public works, flood control, sewer inspector and building safety/code enforcement.
Evans opened the meeting by pointing out that it was a scheduled public hearing on the budget, and that the next regular board meeting would be May 17 at 6 p.m. He also had a message to give.
“Everybody, from police to the public … needs to shape up and pay attention to detail,” he said. “How we deal with things. We need to be as sharp as every other village and the way we do that is to pay attention to details.”
He pointed out that the new village hires are a step in that direction.