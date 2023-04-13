Portville Town Board recognizes Bob George on his retirement

PORTVILLE — Since graduating from Portville Central School nearly 50 years ago, Bob George has had an impact on the area — from coaching baseball and soccer to baking pizzas and making subs.
Earlier this week, George was invited to the Portville Town Board meeting down Olean-Portville Road from Pizzaland where he made pizzas and subs for more than 40 years.
The board presented George with a plaque congratulating him on his retirement and for being in business for 42½ years.
It featured a photo of the front of Pizzaland and a headline that read: “Congratulations Bob George on your retirement!”
The plaque was for “42 years of working with the Portville community and the surrounding area. Your dedication to Portville is unparalleled. Coaching, mentoring, assisting, encouraging, supporting and of course, hard working. We can’t thank you enough. Please enjoy your retirement."
George retired in January, leaving his partner of 23 years, Andy Wheeler, in charge. The business remains all about the community, Wheeler said.
Portville Supervisor Tim Emley recalled “walking into Pizzaland when I was 25 or 26 years old and said, ‘Hi Coach. How are you doing.’” George replied by telling Emley that he was no longer his coach and that he should call him Bob.
Emley said over time he sheepishly began calling him Bob. “People had respect for him and wanted to call him coach,” he explained.`
George graduated with one town board member, coached another in baseball and coached Melinda DeYoe as well as her daughter in soccer.
“I remember riding my bike and stopping at Pizzaland for a sub on the way to practice,” Emley said. “I’d have some small talk with Bob while I ate my sub, then ride off to practice.”
Over the course of nearly 50 years, George has touched many lives in this small community and surrounding area, Emley said.
The Times Herald was unable to contact George Thursday evening for comment.