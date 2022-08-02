OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council announced Everett Mix of Portville Central School as the winner of the Outstanding High School Senior award.
The award recognizes an outstanding high school senior graduating in 2022, who will continue an education at any college or university pursuing studies in dance, fine arts, graphic design, music or theater.
Mix has been involved in art at both Portville Central and BOCES. While he is experienced with a variety of media, he has been focusing on digital portraits for the past year and a half. He plans to continue his work with portraits, including exaggerated facial proportions and moving with dynamic poses and character creation.
Mix won the 2022 Best of Show at the St. Bonaventure University High School Art Exhibit, as well as the Xerox Award for Innovation and Technology. He will attend the Rochester Institute of Technology for graphic design, starting later this month, with plans to major in illustration and and with the goal of working as a principal illustrator at video game company.
Mix's award comes with a $250 scholarship sponsored by Hedley Brook Insurance and Christie's Boutique.
"To say that we are living in an unprecedented time would be an understatement, and without the support of Hedley Brook Insurance and Christie's Boutique this scholarship would not be possible," said Paula Bernstein, executive director of the Tri-County Arts Council. "Many thanks to these businesses for being community inspiration, in all its forms, is needed now more than ever before."
TAC will host Celebration of the Arts at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Woodside Tavern on the Range, 3319 W. River Road. Awards to be presented that night include the Thomas Barnes Lifetime Achievement, Distinguished Artist of the Year, Excellence in Arts Education, Volunteer of the Year Award and Program of the Year.
Tickets are $40 for a person or $75 for a couple, and are available at the TAC store or online at the council's website.
With each ticket each person gets dinner from Woodside Tavern, two alcoholic beverages per person, live entertainment from Not Norman and one ticket per person into an art raffle featuring works from artists like Mikel Wintermantel, Sean Huntington, Samila Sosic and Robin Zefers Clark.
TAC has updated and reorganized its Artist Market and is open to the public noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at 110 W. State St.