Tri-County Arts Council

Paula Bernstein (left), executive director of the Tri-County Arts Council, is shown with Everett Mix, Outstanding High School Senior Award winner.

 Provided

OLEAN — The Tri-County Arts Council announced Everett Mix of Portville Central School as the winner of the Outstanding High School Senior award.

The award recognizes an outstanding high school senior graduating in 2022, who will continue an education at any college or university pursuing studies in dance, fine arts, graphic design, music or theater.

