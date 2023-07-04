PORTVILLE — The Town of Portville plans to promote a Neighborhood Garage Sale/Flea Market and Craft Sale outside the town garage on weekends twice a month through September.
This upcoming weekend — Saturday and Sunday — will be the first day of sales.
Supervisor Tim Emley said the town is looking for craft and flea market vendors and residents who want to hold a garage sale, but live on sparsely traveled roads, to sign up for space outside the town garage on Route 417.
“We want to do this on the second and fourth weekends in July, August and September,” Emley said.
This will allow people who aren’t in the village or on a main road in the town to have access to a larger potential audience. A community garage sale held once during the summer leaves some people out, Emley said.
“We wanted to be more proactive” and bring garage sales, flea markets and craft sales to the attention of more people, Emley said. For those looking for a “neutral site” to sell their items this will be a good spot.
The sales will be on the second and fourth weekends of the month from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost for space will be $15 for one day and $25 for two days, Emley said.
The town will donate the proceeds to the Portville Food Pantry, the supervisor said.
Residents looking “to get rid of some of those items taking up space at home should consider the town garage location. Emley said it would also be a good place to hold a bake sale.
“We’re also encouraging local youth groups to use this for fundraising,” Emley said, citing as examples, hot dog sales, a car wash or 50-50 raffles.
Vendor packets are available at the town offices, or call (716) 933-6658 for more information, Emley said
“I know we’re getting a late start, but the money raised will go to a good cause — the food pantry,” Emley said.