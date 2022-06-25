PORTVILLE — As they have for the last two years, the senior class at Portville Central School graduated under the stars Friday night — with fireworks to close out the outdoor ceremony.
Superintendent Thomas Simon, Junior-Senior High School Principal Lawrence Welty, Assistant Principal Joshua Brooks and Board of Education President Daniel Wenke joined the students on the bleachers in front of the hundreds of family and friends who gathered under cool, partly cloudy skies.
Simon welcomed the crowd, and went on to thank long-time secretary to the superintendent, Coralie McMahon, who was retiring after over 31 years at the school.
The 82 graduating seniors entered to the processional played by the senior high band, and after the national anthem, an invocation was given by senior Reanna Carrier, in which she prayed for courage, joy, steadfastness, mercy and grace.
Carrier was followed by 2022 class president Jordyn Sickels, who recounted several incidences that brought laughter from the students. “If there is one thing Portville has taught us, it is that family is not blood, but the people who surround you,” she said, speaking of the students, administration and teachers in the school community.
Reminiscing, salutatorian Mia Welty spoke of the class’ time together, the special times they had and the changes they have gone through.
“When I look back on this time, I am going to reminisce on all the memories that were made,” she said. “I am going to remember how much fun we had at Timbercrest together. I am going to remember how successful our sports teams were this year. Most teams won their league and we had sectional champions in the fall, winter, and spring seasons.
“But most of all I am going to remember all of the friendships and bonds that were created at Portville,” she said. “There is no sense in dwelling on the past. We can’t change it, but we can determine how we want to move forward in the future.
Valedictorian Thomas Scanlon spoke of what he’s learned through his years at Portville school.
“If there’s one thing that I’ve learned throughout my years of growing up, it’s that your path in life is not determined by the amount of facts that you know, nor the number of pages you can write in an essay,” he said. “It’s not even determined by the numbers or letters on your report card. It’s determined by your morals, your values; the things that each and every one of us use to define how we live our lives.”
He spoke of what he sees as decay in the morals and values of society, but of being impressed by the “wonderful sense of community” in both the class of 2022 and Portville at-large. He spoke of the number of people lining the streets of during the Memorial Day parade and how the community rallied for young Cole Matz and his family.
“It’s instances like these that make me realize just how different Portville is from most places across the country,” he said.
Following the charge and acceptance of candidates by Welty and Simon respectively, Wenke and Simon presented diplomas to the 82 recipients.
Upon the last senior crossing the stage, the band piped up with Portville’s alma mater. A benediction by Megan Pagett asked for strength and courage, to remember kindness and not hate and to “remember our roots, and the memories we’ve made here together at PCS.”
As the band played Beethoven’s Song of Joy during the recessional, the crowd waited to be delighted by a fireworks show.
During the ceremony, Welty congratulated the students entering the military and led the presentation of awards, announcing that students had won a total of more than $2.71 million in scholarships and grants.
The Portville Faculty Association presented the $250 award for Excellence in Education to Kendall Artlip and Thomas Scanlon. The Frair Fund Award, $500, was awarded to Allie DeFazio. The Dawne Evans Joseph Scholarship Memorial Award, $500 went to Brenton Gagliardo. The Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarship awarded $2,000 each to Jaelyn Bennett, Zachary Buckner, Reanna Carrier, Christian Gariepy, Nikki Hepker, Drake Kananagh, Megan Pagett, Luke Petruzzi, Nathan Petryszak, Caroline Todd, Mallory Welty and Mia Welty. The Excellence in Vo-Tech Scholarship was awarded to Everett Mix.
The 2022 Art & Antique Committee Scholarship Winners in the amount of $600 were given to Michael Long, Mallory Welty and Mia Welty. The inaugural Michele Foss Bartholomew “Good Person” Scholarship of $1,000 was given to Mallory Welty and Mia Welty. The Laura Jopling Scholarship, five for $1,500 each, was awarded to Thomas Scanlon, Mia Welty, Kyle Mathes, Mallory Welty, and Nathan Petryszak. The Portville Sports Boosters inaugural “Exceptional Athlete Award” went to Mallory Welty and Nathan Petryszak.
The ACE Scholarship was presented to Lucas Cook. The Anderson Family Scholarship provided $2,000 each to Kyle Mathes and Thomas Scanlon. The Chuck Bretzin Jr. Scholarship was awarded to Mallory and Mia Welty. Additionally, Student Council awarded Student Council Scholarships to Brenton Gagliardo, Allie DiFazio, Christian Gariepy and Caroline Todd. The Bernice Pierson Memorial Scholarship was given to Lydia Szmanski. The Lyman Baker Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Christopher Stebbins. The Robert “Dean” Travis Memorial Scholarship provided $2,500 to Megan Pagett. The Dave Waugh Memorial Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Megan Pagett and Christopher Stebbins. The Harold E. Moulton Scholarship of $2,000 went to Erika Ensell.
The Amaranth Verna Harbeck Memorial Scholarship was awarded Kendall Artlip. The Portville Alumni Association Scholarship was given to Gunner Schwabenbauer and Megan Pagett. The Ty Hoagland Perseverance Award was given to Jared George, Dalton Pilon, Trinity Miller, Briana Shields, Ryan Stillman, Abbagayl Wolsky, and Kyrell Yowell. The Vivian Marsh Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Jonathan Whitney.
Those awarded through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation include The Big 30 Athletic Fund Scholarship was awarded to Kyle Mathes. The Daniel McCarthy Scholarship of $800 was presented to Nathan Petryszak. The Gregory D. Spring Perseverance Scholarship was given to Kendall Artlip, Jared George, Jordyn Sickels, Mallory Welty and Mia Welty. The Nelson M. Beard Memorial Scholarship of $1,500 was awarded to Jared George.
The Burt Scholarship of $1,250 went to Rachel Waddell. The Signe H. Johnson Scholarship of $1,100 was given to Allie DeFazio. The Dresser Rand Employees Scholarship went to Kendall Artlip, Kaitlyn Buckvich, Samuel Korsa and Christopher Stebbins. The Bob and Barbara McCord and Jack Karl Scholarship of $1,000 was given to Thomas Scanlon. The Deputy Wayne Kreiger and Carol Kreiger Scholarship of $1,200 went to Christopher Stebbins. The Arnold McHone Sr. Manufacturing Scholarship of $2,000 was awarded to Jared George. The John J Murphy Family Scholarship of $2,500 went to Thomas Scanlon.
The Eva M. Taggerty Memorial Scholarship of $500 was given to Lucas Cook. The Big 30 Senior Classic Scholarship went to Luke Petruzzi. The Ben & Rose Schwabenbauer Educational Scholarship, $1,000, was awarded to Kylie Blessing. Dr. Donald A Wormer Family Scholarship was given to Kendall Artlip, Courtney Lyle and Arianna North. The OHS Class of 1983 Scholarship, $500, was given to Rachel Waddell. The Portville College Scholarships recipients were Thomas Carls, Brenton Gagliardo, Harley Hathaway, Samuel Korsa, Courtney Lyle, Megan Pagett, Mallory Welty, Mia Welty and Caydence Zalwsky.
GRADUATES INCLUDE: Kendall Artlip, Jaelyn Bennett, Kylie Blessing, Gabriel Breazeale, Conner Brisky, Zachary Buckner, Kaitlyn Buckvich, Irving Burkhart, Thomas Carls, Nathan Carpenter, Reanna Carrier, Lizzie Chapman, Aidan Cole, Chalee Conklin, Lucas Cook, Brandon Cornelius, Allie DeFazio, Baylee Denning, Breanna DeYoe-Vanscoter, Kevin Eberth, Erika Ensell, Matteson Fries, Brenton Gagliardo, Olivia Ganoung, Christian Gariepy, Jared George, Nicholas Harmon;
Codi Hatch, Courtney Hathaway, Harley Hathaway, Nikki Hepker, Christofer Hyrb, Drake Kavanagh, Sophie Kellogg, Griffin Kinnaird, Kaidence Kinnaird, Zackary Kloss, Elijah Korsa, Samuel Korsa, Madison Lampack, Gage Lisek, Michael Long, Courtney Lyle, Dakota Mascho, Kyle Mathes, Keaton Merchel, Everett Mix, Arianna North, Megan Pagett, Ryan Perkins, Luke Petruzzi, Nathan Petryszak, Drake Piatt, Dalton Pilon, Abigail Pullins, Mallory Reynolds, Shaun Sanders, Thomas Scanlon, Gunner Schwabenbauer, Grant Sharp, Briana Shields, Jordyn Sickels;
Trinity Snyder-Miller, Christopher Stebbins, Ryan Stillman, Todd Stone, Madison Summers, Lydia Szymanski, Caroline Todd, Rachel Waddell, Caleb Watson, Mallory Welty, Mia Welty, Johnathan Whitney, Shawna Wilcox, Tasha Winans-Brownell, Merrick Witherell, Abbagayle Wolsky, Maxwell Yehl, Kyrell Yowell, Caydence Zalwsky and Caleigh Zollinger.