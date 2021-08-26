PORTVILLE — Concerned residents attended Portville Central School District’s board meeting Tuesday night to comment on their concerns for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
“We just wanted to let everybody who had concern to express them and give us their comments,” said Daniel Wenke, board president.
According to the most recent school newsletter, the current policy on masking states, “Face masks will be required by everyone upon entrance to the school. Face masks will be provided by the school daily. The only times students will be able to take off their masks is when eating lunch.”
About 25 parents, grandparents and residents took full advantage of the time to voice their concerns at the meeting, with the vast majority using their allotted two minutes to speak, some people passing handwritten pages to the next person when their time was up.
The initial tone was set by Magen Studley, who read aloud from what she said was a multi-page petition calling for “more local control” and “no more COVID-related mandates” in the school. Calling the board decision requiring masks under most conditions “arbitrary,” she accused board members and administration of “having no leadership” and being a “mouthpiece of the state”, telling the board it was “time to listen and lead with science.”
The petition purportedly demanded no more masking of students; no more mandatory vaccinations; no more testing; and urged the board to decline federal funding that came with the state mandates. A request for a copy of the petition and the number of signatures by the Times Herald was not granted by Studley.
Some in attendance, like Jan Jadlowski, asked for specifics, like the number of cases of coronavirus in the last school year among students, teachers and staff, how many were vaccinated with one dose and/or two doses and how many students tested positive during the school year.
The crowd was then reminded that no questions would be answered by the board and/or administration, that it was a time for comment only and asked for people to not repeat others’ concerns that had already been voiced.
Janet Pfeiffer said the policies were scaring children into thinking that breathing air was bad, and said their rights were being violated. She said that social skills can’t be developed with masks on with their fellow students and teachers when lips and faces aren’t visible.
When a parent noted that in some sports, Portville players have been masked while other teams on the field or court were not, Wenke later said that “going forward, masks are not required for sports.”
One parent commented that “kids don’t spread COVID and they’re immune.”
The CDC website at cdc.gov states: “Children and adolescents can be infected with SARS-CoV-2, can get sick with COVID-19, and can spread the virus to others. In the United States through March 2021, the estimated cumulative rates of SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 symptomatic illness in children ages 5-17 years were comparable to infection and symptomatic illness rates in adults ages 18-49 and higher than rates in adults ages 50 and older.”
However, the CDC states, the lower incidence rates may have been due in part to children, when compared to adults, having fewer opportunities for exposure (due to school, daycare, and activity closures) and a lower probability of being tested.
“Studies that have systematically tested children and adolescents, irrespective of symptoms, for acute SARS-CoV-2 infection … have found their rates of infection can be comparable, and in some settings higher, than in adults,” the CDC states.
One man pointed out that some board members and administrators were not wearing their masks properly, saying, “You’re not following the things you want the kids to do.”
According to cdc.gov, its study has shown that the use of a proper-fitting disposable medical mask alone can block 56.1% particles and a proper fitting cloth mask is 51.4% effective. In combination, the two masks blocked 85.4% cough particles.
It goes on to say that “wearing a mask does not raise the carbon dioxide (CO2) level in the air you breathe. ... The CO2 completely escapes into the air through the cloth mask when you breathe out or talk. CO2 molecules are small enough to easily pass through any cloth mask material. In contrast, the respiratory droplets that carry the virus that causes COVID-19 are much larger than CO2, so they cannot pass as easily through a properly designed and properly worn cloth mask.”
Meanwhile, while Gov. Kathy Hochul had not (at the time of printing) formally implemented a universal mask mandate for private and public schools. However, she has ordered the state health department to institute the mask requirement and would partner with “all levels of government” to implement a vaccine-or-test mandate for school employees.
Wenke concluded the public comment portion of the board meeting by saying that the board was moving on to agenda items, none of which concerned masking. He reminded the departing crowd that the board was still waiting for state department of health mandates and that they would be sending them out for public comment.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, Elementary School Principal Lynn Corder gave an update on the number of elementary students, 540 in 2021-22 school year as opposed to 483 at the end of the 2020-21 year. Photos from the Summer Literature Program, Summer Recreation and the PCS Garden 2019 were provided.
He also provided an update on the capital construction project, which is scheduled to begin Phase 4 on Sept. 20, with construction in the high school completed on June 28.