PORTVILLE — Thanks to the support of local musicians, performers and music lovers, the Portville Music in the Park is back again this summer for its 18th season.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. June 8, the free Wednesday concerts will continue weekly through Sept. 7, and typically have drawn dozens of people to Pioneer Park in the heart of the village.
“Thank you to Mayor Evans and the Village Board for their support – 18 years,” said Portville Town Supervisor Tim Emley.
Emley also acknowledged the village’s public works for helping prep the park for performers and keeping the park looking amazing.
“Thank you to the Portville Presbyterian Church for their annual donation,” he added. “This helps keep the music alive and well.”
A donation jar will be available at every performance. Attendees are welcome to assist the annual program with a small donation if possible.
The rain-outs will now be rescheduled for the next day, Thursday. If a performer is unable to perform the next day, the Portville Central School cafeteria will be the rain-out location. For questions, call (716) 969-1352.
Free concerts are scheduled for 6:30-7:30 p.m. The 2022 season includes:
• June 8 — Dave Dorson
• June 15 — Dawn Elizabeth
• June 22 — TBA
• June 29 — Fair to Fiddlin’
• July 6 — Red Gray
• July 13 — Rick ‘n’ Marge
• July 20 — Tim Hollamby & Friends
• July 27 — OCTaves Jazz Band
• Aug. 3 — Bent Brass Band
• Aug. 10 — Twin Tiers Community Band
• Aug. 17 — Allegany Alumni & Friends Band
• Aug. 24 — Drew Vics
• Aug. 31 — Andy Hannon
• Sept. 7 — Olean Community Theatre