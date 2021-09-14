PORTVILLE — After some 40 years, the Portville Police Department is now patrolling the town of Portville as well.
Town Supervisor Tim Emley and Village Mayor Dr. Anthony Evans both said they are proud of the diversity and experience of the current police force, newly expanded with two additional officers.
“It’s fantastic that the department is now going to be town-wide,” Emley said. “I’ve been trying since I was supervisor, I believe 10 years ago, we’ve been trying to make it work out. I’ve known (Chief) Mark (Crosson) for 25-plus years and we got together to see if we could make it happen. We got a contract and village board approval. The town board was behind (the shared services contract) 100%.”
Emily noted the village has priority “and we’re also 100% behind them responding to the village first.” The shared policing services now provided in the town echo that of the village, which is mainly responding to speeding and traffic violations and domestic incidents.
Crosson estimates that about two-thirds of the calls come in from the town with the remaining third pertaining to the village.
“The (Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office) and New York State Police are great but they’re short-staffed,” Crosson said, noting he’s been busy since taking over the chief position this summer after the former chief moved out of state.
Crosson is developing a policy allowing for a new system of reporting that’s in compliance and interactive with the state and county. When asked if the Portville Police Department was going to begin publicizing those reports, his answer was positive.
“Yes, we’re going to put out stuff we consider reportable,” Crosson said. That includes personal injuries such as car accidents, and misdemeanor and felony arrests.
“The standard operating procedures have been rewritten,” he continued. “This department has been totally reworked. Of course, we had the state Police Reform Act that mandated certain things.
“The board has been gracious in giving us me everything we’ve asked for,” he continued. “Our radar units were 27, 30 years old. I’ve gotten $7,000 for new computers and $3,000 for new radar equipment.”
Evans said the overall community has been proactive in increasing the viability of the police department.
“We have a chief who is a very proactive chief … and he’s the best forensic officer we’ve ever had,” Evans said. “It used to be that Portville was a stepping stone for police to get experience and move on. Not anymore.”
Crosson and patrol officers Devine Leacock and Alison Crosson are seasoned school resource officers. Evans is the past longtime County Youth Bureau executive director and Emley is a longtime police officer who used to be with the Portville department.
Leacock is also a past Juvenile Officer of the Year in New York state, a seasoned sheriff’s deputy and is poised to serve as president of the State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association.
Evans is a member of the association’s executive board as well as the state chaplain.
Residents of the town and village in need of police assistance may call 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency or the sheriff’s office dispatch number at (716) 938-9191 for non-emergencies.